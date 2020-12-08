Carpet room deodorizers can freshen the carpet and the room, but be judicious with them. This may be a case where less is more.

P.S. One fun, safe and effective carpet deodorizer this time of year? Making “Santa’s Footprints” — a trail of baking soda drizzled over the cutout of a boot, showing the big guy’s path from the chimney to the tree to deliver gifts, and back again. Vacuum up before brunch.

Dear Heloise: Question for you and your readers: Do you all keep your appliances (coffee maker, can opener, air fryer, stand mixer, toaster, slow cooker, etc.) on the countertop, or do you tuck them away? I'm wanting to get more organized, and I want to declutter the countertops. I think it would look cleaner and less messy.

— Rita R. in Georgia

Rita R. in Georgia: I applaud your effort to become more organized! Many may find the ease and convenience of items sitting on the counter more favorable to stowing appliances away to reduce clutter.

Readers, what say you?

Dear Heloise: Please help settle an ongoing argument. My wife likes lots of pillows (throw pillows for decoration and regular pillows) on the bed, and I agree, it looks really comfortable, but what do we do with all those pillows at night when we're in bed?

We toss them on the floor, but this can be dangerous; I wouldn't want to trip and fall getting up in the middle of the night!

— Robert T. in Mich.

Robert T. in Mich.: This can certainly be an area of marital discord! Readers, help Robert out. What are your suggestions for all those pillows?

Dear Heloise: I've reached the point where I'm tired of accumulating stuff: clothes, bags, shoes, scarves and so on. Now is the time to be purposeful. I'm unboxing these items, using them and enjoying them.

When I've used the item and it's time to move on, I can donate these items to charity, swap them with friends or resell them online. Feels good to lighten up and use these items sustainably!

—Heather P. in Pennsylvania

