Also, it’s important not to open the lid to check or to stir until there is only a half-hour of cooking time left. Every time the lid is lifted, the temperature drops and may add to the cooking time by 30 minutes. I hope this helps.

Dear Heloise: I've lost your wonderful recipe for Italian Pasta soup. It tasted great, and my kids loved that it had hot dogs in it. Would you reprint this recipe for us soup lovers?

— Rae-Ann in Colorado

Rae-Ann in Colorado: This is always a nice tasty treat on these chilly fall days! Here it is. You’ll need:

3 cans stewed tomatoes

2 cans cannellini beans (small white beans)

4 cups water

2 stalks celery, sliced

1 small onion, diced

2 carrots, sliced

Pinch of each (or to taste) of sweet basil, oregano, parsley, garlic powder, pepper and salt

1 cup elbow macaroni (prepared according to package directions)

3 to 6 hot dogs, sliced

In a large pot, heat stewed tomatoes and cannellini beans. Add 32 ounces of water. Stir in celery, onion and carrots. Sprinkle with basil, oregano, parsley, garlic powder, pepper and salt. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer until vegetables are cooked, about an hour. Add sliced hot dogs and simmer an additional 15 minutes. In another pot, cook elbow macaroni until firm, but don’t overcook. Rinse and drain. Add to soup, stir and serve. Makes about 8 to 10 servings.

Would you like more of Heloise’s soup recipes? You can have a six-page pamphlet full of them by visiting Heloise.com or by sending $5 along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Soup, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX. 78279-5001. If you are not a big fan of hot dogs, you can add a cup or two of cubed ham instead.

Dear Heloise: Want an easy way to peel a hard-boiled egg? I place the egg in a sturdy glass with just a little bit of water. I then cover the opening of the glass with my hand and shake up and down vigorously until there are many small cracks all across the eggshell. It'll peel very easily!

— Richard in Minnesota

Dear Heloise: In addition to your suggestions to prevent weevils from getting in cereal, flour, etc., I suggest you put two or so bay leaves on the shelves. I've done it for years, and it works. I read your column in the Telegraph.

— Barb, Moro, Ill.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.