"Dear Heloise: Well, I've learned my lesson! I love a particular product line of handbags and came across an online company that I thought was an 'outlet' for these designer bags. The website was identical to the website of this famous line of bags, but the prices were too good to be true.

"That should have been my first clue. I figured it was a sale or an outlet so I entered my debit card info and one week later discovered someone had drained my checking account and gone on to make other online purchases with my debit card information. It was such a mess getting everything straightened out. Needless to say, I never received my handbag!

"From now on, I'll call the companies I buy from and ask questions. Learn from my mistake — scammers are everywhere!"

Laura in Delaware

Dear Readers: Here are some uses for petroleum jelly:

* Use to coat cracked feet and heels.

* Use as a bedtime cream to lubricate skin without clogging pores.

* Use to protect your skin from hair dye staining.

* Use on rough cuticles to help moisturize.

Dear Heloise: Another suggestion for extra 2020 wall calendars is to donate them to a senior living facility for the residents' rooms. A related activity for the residents (or the donor, if the facility would prefer) is to write large date numbers in each square with a felt-tip pen for residents with reduced vision.

Avid Reader in Kansas

Dear Heloise: A magazine stated that the taste and texture of thawed steak and frozen steak was the same. So I tried cooking some from frozen and found no difference, which leads me to ask why many meat sellers brag that their steaks have never been frozen if there is no significant difference.

Paul, via email

Some people swear they can tell the difference between a frozen steak and a fresh steak. Much of it is just personal preference. It may also be the cut of meat or possibly how much care was taken to properly seal out moisture and oxygen before freezing. So be sure to store meat in a tightly sealed freezer-safe bag or container for the best flavor.

Dear Heloise: I love to sew by hand, so to strengthen my thread for embroidery, I run a lump of wax over the thread. It makes the thread slide with ease.

Naomi E., Greenfield, N.C.

Dear Heloise: Regarding a recent hint about using rubber bands on hangers [to keep clothes from falling off the hanger]: They deteriorate over time, and I had many get icky-sticky and break. It was time-consuming to pick the pieces off my clothes. I just buy fuzzy hangers. They are cheap nowadays.

Rolinda L., Bakersfield, Calif.

