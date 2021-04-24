Dear Heloise: There is a fairly new scam going around from someone who claims the American Postal Service owes you money, or that you've been approved for some financial giveaway. The site looks very official, with pictures of postal workers, but it's nothing more than a clever ploy to steal your money. Like so many scams, this one tried to target the elderly. And if you click on the sites they tell you to, you could lose your savings. Remember: Never give out financial information to a total stranger over the phone, the Internet or at your door.