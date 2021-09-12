As a nurse in a hospital, I’ve seen too many cases of men who develop cancer of the mouth and tongue because they smoked or dipped. We lost a young man in his mid-20s who had been dipping snuff for 23 months. The cancer started in his mouth and spread until it killed him. The doctors wanted to remove a large section of his face, jaw and mouth, but he wouldn’t let them, until it was too late to save his life. Please warn your readers of this dangerous habit. It’s not cool or macho to dip or smoke, and women usually don’t like it when a man is holding a spit cup in his hand.