Dear Heloise: Maybe I am the last person in the world to discover this, but some of your readers would like to know that it is a good idea to check your pet's water bowl frequently. I always give it a glance to see if there needs to be more water added, but I don't wash it every day. Yesterday, I picked it up to put fresh water in and noticed little wiggle tails (mosquito larvae) swimming around! We have had an unusual amount of mosquitoes this year, but I was not aware of any in the house, yet there they were. I looked it up, and it didn't seem harmful, but who wants their pet drinking those? Love your column.