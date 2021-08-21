First, use a timer on your lights and alternate the times they go on and off. Ask a neighbor to take your trash can off the street or walkway and put it behind your home or in your garage. Ask a neighbor or the post office to hold your mail/packages if you'll be gone a week or more. Make certain your pets are either with you or a close friend or boarded. Too many burglars will kill a barking dog or a friendly cat. Thankfully, our two dogs were with us. Park a car halfway up the driveway to prevent a thief from making a fast getaway. Lock your garage door and turn off the automatic garage door opener.