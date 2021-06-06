Dear Heloise: I love orange juice in the morning or as an afternoon "pick-me-up." I buy about six to eight cans when it's on sale and keep it in my freezer. My only problem was getting it to thaw out in the morning. Finally I figured that if I use a pastry cutter or a potato masher, I could break it down into smaller pieces, add the right amount of water and let it sit in a glass bowl in my refrigerator overnight, and by morning all I had to do was stir or shake it and everything blended perfectly.