Dear Heloise: I've been watching the news about our supply chain backup, and I'm worried about what this will mean for the delivery of goods to people across the country. I know everyone is doing the best they can to get things moving, but with the holidays just around the corner, I think it'll be another rather bleak Christmas/Hanukkah. Like so many people, I've placed orders for items that are back-ordered and probably won't be here for the holidays.