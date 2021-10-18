Dear Heloise: I like to make far more food than I know we'll eat, because I always freeze the leftovers. I usually prepare a huge dinner on Sunday using chili, stew or a homemade soup and freeze whatever is left. This allows my husband to thaw a meal in the microwave and heat up a home-cooked meal instead of eating dinner at a fast-food place (where the salt and fat content is high) on those evenings when I have to work late or am out of town.