The shelter may offer a lower adoption fee for a senior dog or cat. Keep in mind that senior pets may have health challenges and will need regular vet care, including a dental exam and bloodwork. However, an older pet is calmer, usually housebroken and just looking for a warm lap to snuggle into. So please, check out the senior dogs and cats at your shelter or rescue group.

AD

Dear Heloise: Kenny is my 3-year-old rescue kitty at 16.2 pounds and more than three feet long. He is half Maine coon and half Siamese. When his previous owners found out he had a urinary tract blockage, they told the vet to put him down. The vet did the surgery and gave him to a rescue group. He loves to be cuddled and brushed.

AD

— Judy P., via email

Judy P.: Kenny is perfect for our discussion about Adopt a Senior Pet Week! He’s a doll and just needed a second chance! So happy you were there for him.

Dear Heloise: My daughter's dog and a skunk met in the backyard in the early hours of the morning. The dog wound up smelling like a skunk. How should the dog be cared for, and how does one get rid of the smell?

AD

— Janice L. Smalley, via email

Janice L.: What a nasty-smelling experience! Here’s what you can do:

You might want to bring this project outside if it’s warm enough. This is a stinky, messy process. In a bucket, mix 1 quart of 3% hydrogen peroxide, ¼ cup baking soda and 1 teaspoon liquid soap (laundry or dishwashing).

Rub the mixture well into your dog’s coat, avoiding the eyes and ears. Leave it on for at least five minutes, then rinse really well. If you still smell the odor, repeat the process. Hopefully, this will do the trick. You might want to do a final wash with your dog shampoo.

AD

Dear Heloise: I drove past an apartment I lived in 20 years ago. I felt sad to have moved out. But then I asked myself: "Am I a better person now than I was then? Am I smarter, wiser, stronger, more content and confident?" The answer to all is yes.

AD

During these difficult times it's important to count our blessings and pat ourselves on the back for all we have accomplished. Time always moves us forward, and we've got to try to do better each day!

— Carolyn in Texas

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.