Dear Heloise: It's the gift-giving season, and, as you know, that means some gifts will be returned. One of the easiest ways to return an item is to have a receipt. Not necessarily a sales receipt, but one that many retailers offer that shows where the item was purchased and the date but not the price. If you ask for one of these sales receipts or if it is offered, by all means, accept it and tape it to the inside of the box lid or attach it to the item. Every year, we get items in our store that were bought at a different store, and when we refuse to take back another company's merchandise, there's usually an argument. With proof of purchase, however, we will make a refund or at least give you a store credit without any hassle.