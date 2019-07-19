Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about the need to register animal abusers.

“Dear Heloise: There’s no excuse for animal cruelty, yet sadly, it seems to be on the increase. It’s only reasonable that we make it compulsory for animal abusers to register on a national list — a central database where all that information is stored, with easy access for people and companies that need to check to see if someone is convicted of animal abuse.

“There are some cities, counties and states that have already enacted this requirement, but we need to make it a national law, along with longer prison terms and stiffer fines. We need to ensure that animal abusers are never allowed to own a pet again or to work around animals in any capacity.”

Norma in Texas

Dear Readers: Here are some items to use as bird feeders:

● An old teacup saucer.

● An old birdbath.

● An empty milk carton.

● A chipped plate you no longer use.

Dear Heloise: Most companies have an annual job performance review, and as someone who conducts those reviews, I have a few suggestions. Before you go in for your review:

1. Keep a list of all your successful tasks. Did you land a big sale? Did you create a new way of doing things or create something for your customers that improved sales or helped you reach a quota? Highlight your successes.

2. Be prepared to list your objectives and goals, and be able to explain why these are important goals to reach.

3. Don't complain about co-workers or anything that places you in a negative light. Think in positive terms. If something went wrong, what did you learn from it?

4. If you have any concerns, be ready to discuss them honestly, but use caution in your words so that you are not blaming or shaming anyone.

L.G. in Connecticut

Dear Heloise: As a traveler for business, I've learned a few things about hotel safety. The first thing to do is check out the room — under the bed, in the closets and behind the shower curtain — to make certain no one else is in the room.

Make sure your phone works and the door locks properly. Know your nearest exit in case of fire.

William H., Spokane, Wash.

Dear Heloise: When I have my nails done, I take my own polish. I put an address label on the bottle so the girls can see that it's mine.

Rosemarie H., Boyertown, Pa.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.