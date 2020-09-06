Dear Readers: To avoid having to clean up those yucky, sticky drip rings left from the bottoms of condiment containers, such as ketchup and mustard, give them a quick wipe before returning them to your refrigerator shelf. It saves you from having to clean your refrigerator shelves as often.

Dear Readers: If you’re looking for an unusual pie recipe for the upcoming holiday season, try my Mock Pecan Pie recipe. It’s easy to make and will be a welcome addition to your dessert menu. To make it you’ll need:

AD

AD

1 cup cooked, unseasoned pinto beans (use canned or start from dried beans)

1½ to 2 cups sugar

4 ounces butter or margarine

4 eggs, well beaten

2 tablespoons molasses or dark corn syrup

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

1 (9-inch) pie shell, unbaked

½ cup chopped pecans

Whipped cream or nondairy topping (for serving)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Drain and mash the beans thoroughly. In a medium bowl, cream the sugar and butter. Add the eggs, molasses, vanilla and salt. Mix in the beans. Pour into the pie shell and sprinkle the chopped nuts on top. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes, until firm or a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Serve with the whipped cream.

AD

Dear Heloise: For your cookie recipe using a cake mix, eggs and oil, can you add goodies such as raisins, chocolate chips and nuts? Also, if a recipe calls for milk, can you use nonfat milk?

AD

— Linda H., Fredericksburg, Va.

Linda H.: Yes, you can add whatever little treat you like into the cake-to-cookies recipe. I like to add little candied pieces to my cookies when I make them.

For your second question, you can use nonfat milk in many recipes, but you might want to add a tablespoon of vegetable oil to replace the fat found in whole milk.

Dear Readers: When your refrigerated butter is hard, making it difficult to spread, shave off thin curls from the stick using a vegetable peeler. The curls will be soft enough to spread in no time.

AD

Dear Heloise: I hate those hairy looking strings on carrots. What causes them?

— Karen, via email

Karen: Those little “hairs” as you call them are actually small roots looking for water. They are harmless, but if they bother you, use a vegetable brush and scrub them off.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.