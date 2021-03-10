— Jason F., Portland, Ore.

Jason F.: Place the bear in a pillowcase and close it with a safety pin. Wash on delicate with a little laundry detergent. Remember, less is more in this case. Rinse twice. Then put the bear (still in the pillowcase) in the dryer on low heat. If it’s still damp when you remove it from the dryer, lay the bear out to dry completely.

Give your daughter (and the teddy bear) a big hug from all of us here at Heloise Central.

AD

Dear Heloise: A large container of flour is hard to handle, especially for someone who is short like me (I'm five feet tall). So I put flour in empty coffee creamer containers that have small holes and shake like a saltshaker. When I need just a little flour to use while making gravy or to thicken a sauce, it is much easier to use the coffee creamer container than try to scoop out flour from a big bag.

AD

— Helen S., New Haven, Conn.

Dear Heloise: Indoor air can be very polluted. Dust, animal dander, bacteria, dust mites, mold and mildew can alter the quality of the air you breathe. Here are some hints to reduce many indoor pollutants:

● Have your heating and air conditioning system checked once a year by a professional. Change or clean filters every month.

AD

● Control the humidity level by trying to keep it between 30 percent and 50 percent. Dampness is a breeding ground for bacteria, mold and mildew.

● Dust your home often to eliminate animal dander, dust and dust mites.

● Use exhaust fans that vent to the outside. These can remove moisture and contaminants.

— Hector E., Baltimore

Dear Heloise: We're going to remodel our kitchen and master bath, but I don't know what to ask the people I talk to about doing the work. Got any hints for me?

AD

— Stacy R., Rittman, Ohio

Stacy R.: First ask if they are licensed in your state. Next, are they insured and bonded? Will your remodeling project require a permit? Will they be using subcontractors? How long have they been in business? Will they provide you with a list of references and their phone numbers to ask if they were satisfied? Was the work finished on the agreed deadline? Last, were they happy with the job done?

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.