— Gaby W., age 14, in San Antonio
Gaby W.: Here’s a Heloise High-Five! If something doesn’t feel right to you, it is not right. Just say no to the man, take your dog and walk away. You don’t owe the man any explanation or any apology about anything.
Dear Readers: Meet Karen G.’s almost 5-year-old Bichon Frise, Tucker! They live in San Antonio. Her family has a long tradition of loving bichons. In fact, her father, the colonel, brought in the first of their bichons.
Bichons are friendly, playful, intelligent and especially good with children. Tucker’s having a hard time coming in second to Karen’s gorgeous grandson, Charles. He puts himself between the baby and Karen at every opportunity!
Would you like to see our other Pet Pals?
Dear Heloise: Yes, this will look ridiculous, but it's a safety issue. I have a five-pound Chihuahua and a wrought-iron fence. She is tiny enough that she could slip through the rails of the fence.
So I fashioned a harness made of shoelaces and a wooden spoon that goes across her back, perpendicular to her spine. She's able to run free in the yard (I'm still out there with her), but she cannot squeeze out of the yard because the spoon prevents it.
— Mike R. in Florida
Mike R. in Florida: You must be an engineer! Great safety device for your Chi. And yes, supervise her outside. It’s rare, but large birds and owls have been known to swoop down and pick up small dogs.
Dear Heloise: In the constant struggle to maintain a healthy weight, we often try every trick in the book.
Here's a hint that's worked for me and my family. We eat several small meals per day: a small bowl of cereal and some juice for breakfast, two hours later, a small apple, then a sandwich and coffee for lunch, then a banana two hours later. Then a light dinner.
We're also deliberate about eating; no snacking in front of the TV. Focus will bring results.
— Gerry B. in Illinois
Dear Heloise: I wrap a dollar store straw wreath tightly with burlap and then tuck pretty artificial flowers in the tucks. Hang it on the door, and voilà! A pretty summer wreath, and the flowers can be changed out seasonally.
— Karen M. in Indiana
Dear Heloise: If you buy bagels from a bakery, don't have them sliced. Bring them home and fork-split them, like an English muffin.
The butter will stay on better, and I think they taste better this way.
— Peggy C., Cypress, Tex.
