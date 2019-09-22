Dear Heloise: I noticed I was receiving a lot of emails for contests, lotteries, products and services, and debt-consolidation loans — things that I don't need or won't use.

I thought, "I'll spend some time and click that unsubscribe button on the bottom of each of the emails and clean out my inbox."

Bad idea. For companies that send the bogus and spam emails, unsubscribing only confirms that your email is valid and able to receive their communications.

Martha P. in San Diego

Martha P. in San Diego: How right you are. Your Internet carrier should have instructions on how to block and filter spam from a particular email address and website. This will send unwanted emails directly to trash. Check it out.

P.S. Legitimate businesses usually will honor your request to remove your email address from their files.

Dear Heloise: Instead of a letter, I like to call my friends and family. It's more intimate, and I share my thoughts immediately. I set up appointments for each family member, and we have a nice conversation. The memories are more important than a pretty notecard.

Roseanne W. in Wisconsin

Dear Heloise: I store my expensive purses and luxury handbags stuffed with butcher paper so they will keep their shape. Do you have any other hints for storage?

Jennifer J. in Houston

Jennifer J. in Houston: Before storing the bag, empty it completely, and remove any dust or loose particles from it. Don’t stuff the bag with newspaper; the print could rub off inside the bag.

Store the stuffed bag in a dust bag (a soft, natural-fiber bag — many luxury brands come with dust bags) in its original box. Don’t let one bag touch another; this can cause wear and discoloration.

Don’t hang the bags by their handles, as it can change the shape of the handles. — Heloise

P.S. Keep your proof of purchase and all tags and receipts for the bag — this ups its resale value.

However, the most important thing is to use your bag and enjoy it. It wasn’t made to sit on your shelf!

Dear Heloise: Regarding your discussion of the meaning of "biweekly": The prefix "bi" means "two," as in bicycle (two-wheeled) or bicentennial (2 x 100 equals 200).

Therefore, "biweekly" is every two weeks. Twice a week would be semiweekly, where "semi" means half.

Lisa M., Hagerstown, Md.

Dear Heloise: I have always picked up a penny, regardless if it is heads up or down. Whenever I have lots of pennies in my wallet, I place pennies on the shelves throughout the grocery store for others to find and have "good luck."

T.B. in Los Angeles

T.B. in Los Angeles: A lovely gesture!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.