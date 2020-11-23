Dear Readers: After today’s feast, you may have lots of leftovers. What to do? Here are some hints:

●● Foods should not sit out at room temperature for more than two hours. The Food and Drug Administration (www.fda.gov) actually recommends food that sits out for too long be discarded. Freeze or refrigerate all leftovers in a timely manner.

● Strip turkey off the bone. It can hold in the freezer for up to six months. Be sure to label and date it.

● Delicious stuffing can last three to four days in the refrigerator, but really, will it last that long? The same for mashed potatoes, yams and other sides.

● Reheating gravy should involve boiling it to kill any bacteria.

Dear Heloise: We start to plan for Christmas events now. We need the time to coordinate with the whole family, and with covid this year, things are really odd. But to lessen stress, we plan now. There are the questions of who's coming, what to bring/give, and where the party be held. The why is simple. It's Christmas and it's family.

— Marta S. in Illinois

Dear Heloise: Even with the quarantine, we've had family over, and boy, do they go through the coffee cups and leave them stained! What works for me are denture cleaning tablets — one per cup with some hot water, and overnight, stains disappear.

— J.W. in Texas

J.W. in Texas: This is easy, safe and cheap, as is my solution — baking soda! Baking soda is a workhorse in the home. Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available. I keep boxes on hand. I’ve compiled a collection of my favorite baking soda hints, hacks, recipes and tips into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one?

It’s easy. Visit Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (70 cents) envelope along with $5 to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Sprinkle some baking soda on a damp sponge and gently scrub your kitchen sink. It will be odor-free and sparkling. Baking soda will not scratch porcelain sinks or bathtubs.

Dear Heloise: I wanted to tell you about a hint I created for saving hard, dry marshmallows! I wanted to make s'mores and discovered that my marshmallows had become stale, a common problem in my household.

I remembered that a slice of bread helps soften brown sugar, so I took a piece of fresh bread (I used white), and put it in the plastic bag of marshmallows, then closed it tightly with a twist-tie. By the next day, the once-hard marshmallows were soft and fresh again, and just perfect to be toasted for s'mores!

Enjoy, and I do love reading your daily column for useful tips around the house and domestic inspiration!

— Carmon H. in Trenton, Ohio

