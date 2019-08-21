Dear Readers: Chances are, sadly, that sooner or later you, or someone you know, young or old, will fall. Avoidance is your best bet, but if you do fall, here are some hints to help, courtesy of AARP (aarp.org):

If you feel you are about to fall, keep your body relaxed as much as possible and not tense; bend your elbows and knees. If you lock your arms and legs and keep them rigid, these bones are more likely to break.

Always protect your head. Fold your chin into your chest so your head is less likely to hit the ground.

Try to land on the “meatiest” parts of your body — your thighs and derriere, or your upper arms.

Keep rolling. This will diffuse energy and broaden the impact of the fall across your body.

One great hint to prevent a fall? Be in the moment. Focus on your movements, with no distractions.

Dear Heloise: Is a special cream for my neck necessary?

Mary J., Fort Wayne, Ind.

Mary J.: The skin on our necks can be more delicate and thinner, and therefore lose elasticity and show aging more quickly, but most experts agree: Treating the face, neck and decollete (upper chest) as one entity works well.

Good-quality cleansers, toners and SPF lotions and creams work fine on this section of your body. Protection from the sun helps a lot.

Dear Readers: I’m sure you’ve heard the term “panko.” Here’s a primer:

Panko bread crumbs were originally used in Japanese cuisine. The bread they come from has no crust. This results in a lighter and crispier feel and taste, and a less greasy end result.

Panko bread crumbs work especially nicely on seafood.

Dear Heloise: Do I need to refrigerate butter?

Melody T. in Houston

Melody T. in Houston: According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (usda.gov), butter should be refrigerated in its original packaging until you are ready to use it. After use, cover the stick of butter and place it back into the refrigerator.

Butter is mostly fat (less likely to be besieged by bacteria, unlike a mostly water product), so softening the butter before a meal on the countertop is fine.

Dear Heloise: Recipes frequently contain pine nuts, which can be pricey. I substitute sunflower kernels — shelled sunflower seeds. They taste good.

I find them good on salads, sandwiches, pasta, etc.

Thomas "T" D., Kenner, La.

Great, Thomas “T” D! By the way, you do store nuts in the fridge, right? Nuts contain oil, which can spoil and turn rancid. Place in an airtight container. When ready to use, toast them on a cookie sheet in a 350 F oven for 10 minutes, or microwave in a bowl for 1 1/ 2. minutes.

Dear Readers: A “fixed” waistband is the opposite of a pleated waistband; it is smooth and uncluttered. A pleated waistband can add bulk on the waist and lower belly, and we certainly don’t want that!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.