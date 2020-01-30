Dear Readers: We hear a lot about hoarding these days. Hoarding is a compulsion, experts agree, which means people who hoard cannot stop, and their relationships are negatively affected.

The Mayo Clinic defines hoarding as “a persistent difficulty discarding or parting with possessions because of a perceived need to save them.” Hoarders’ lives can be disrupted by all their stuff (and the memories associated with the stuff), and you’re right — relationships can end.

Readers, if you or someone you know has a hoarding problem, with either brand-new things still in the bag or even trash, there is help available. A conversation with a doctor is a good first step.

Dear Readers: When you’re looking for information online through a search engine, do you notice as you’re typing that words automatically fill in the drop-down box?

For example, you may type: “Is the moon ...” and you will see “full tonight,” “a planet” and even “made of cheese”!

These are the most popular previous questions asked about the moon. This is called “autocomplete.” It’s designed to save time. Click on the words that complete your query.

P.S. The moon is NOT made of cheese, it’s pretty safe to say, but people still wonder about it!

Dear Heloise: I hardly ever wear a wristwatch anymore since my phone tells me the time.

Richard E., via email

Richard E.: Interesting! Readers, have you given up your watch?

Dear Heloise: On a daily basis, I dispose of used insulin needles in an empty margarine/butter container. When it's full, I write "NEEDLES" with a marker on the top and place a piece of clear shipping tape around it to securely keep the lid on. The trash men appreciate it.

Dear Heloise: A reader asked whom she can contact to see if a charity is real or if it's a scam. This information is readily available online, but not everyone has a computer (especially the elderly, who are often the victims of these scams).

Most local libraries have someone who can look up information on the web for you. Just give them a call.

Linda, via email

Linda: So much wonderful help is available at the library. Check it out!

Dear Heloise: My suggestion is directed to hospitals and hotels: When you provide television listings for your patients or guests, please print them alphabetically by the station name — not numerically.

When we want a particular station, we can look it up easily (alphabetically) to see what channel number we need. This is much easier than having to search through all the names to find the one station we want.

Karen O., Omaha

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.