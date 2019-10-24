Dear Heloise: When my first cousin asked me to be her bridesmaid, I was flattered — until I saw the price tag on the dresses she had selected, and that didn't include the shoes, handbags, etc. Please advise brides to:

1. Consider affordability when selecting dresses for bridesmaids.

2. Please keep in mind that besides the dress, there are other expenses.

3. No, we will not wear this style or color again, no matter what the salesgirl says.

Tanya in Oklahoma

Dear Heloise: Looking for a job for which you're overqualified? You need to prepare answers ahead of time so that you can respond without hesitation.

The interviewer might ask why you are willing to work for less than you were making, or if you'll be comfortable working with much younger people. Answer by stressing your interest in the work, not the money, and your enjoyment of working with younger people who are energized and focused.

Warren L., Princeton, N.J.

Dear Heloise: What is the best way to dispose of empty medication bottles?

Bea H., Tacoma, Wash.

Bea H.: Before you toss those bottles in the recycle bin, be sure to either remove the label and tear it up, or take a wide-tipped felt pen and black out all the information on the label. Some pharmacies may accept old medication bottles and dispose of them for you.

Dear Heloise: Just a word of caution: The weather is getting cooler, and many people will be turning on their heat. Before they do, there are two things they should do. The first is to call in someone to inspect their furnace, and the second is to buy a carbon-monoxide detector. Lives have been saved by these two simple steps.

Mark D., San Angelo, Tex.

Dear Heloise: You may want to warn your readers that Halloween masks might appeal to children, but they could slip over their eyes while they're crossing the street and block their vision. Halloween makeup is a safer alternative.

Also, before your children eat a single piece of candy, be sure to inspect all of it. Does it look like it's been unwrapped? Is it a brand you recognize? If they picked up small toys along with the candy, is there a choking hazard with very small items, or can they get hurt with the toys handed out? Better safe than sorry.

Karen T., Clawson, Mich.

Karen T.: I can’t stress enough how important it is for parents to inspect the “goodies” their children get on Halloween. Don’t take chances — take a look!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.