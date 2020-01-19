Dear Heloise: I made an "emergency information" card with information I hope I never need:

Husband: cellphone and car info (make, model, color, license number)

Wife: cellphone and car info (make, model, color, license number)

Pets: names and descriptions (plus location, if caged)

Pet care: Prearrangement with friend or kennel to come pick up pets in an emergency — name, contact person and phone number

Family doctor: name and phone number

Closest relative: name and phone number

Closest friend: name and phone number

Neighbor: name, address and phone number

Susan P., New Braunfels, Tex.

Susan P.: Here’s a Heloise hug for you, Susan. Readers, hand out this card to a trusted neighbor, and customize your list for the needs of your family.

Dear Heloise: For walkers with no seat: When sitting in a chair with no arms (i.e., a restaurant, dining table, etc.), I turn the walker around backward and push/roll it until the walker touches (surrounds) the back of the chair.

This gives me arms to grab hold of when need be, plus it gets the walker out of the way. This also is useful in a restroom stall.

Julia P., Albany, Tex.

Dear Heloise: I know, I know — I shouldn't carry a balance on my credit card. However, right now I do, and at a high interest rate.

I called the bank and asked if they would lower my interest rate. They did! It was really nice of them to work with me.

Anne in Pennsylvania

Anne in Pennsylvania: Great job being proactive to dig out from debt!

Dear Heloise: Another hint for microfiber cloths: My husband occasionally leaves a tissue in his shirt or pants pocket. If I fail to take it out before washing, I end up with little pieces all over the entire load.

By chance, I had a microfiber cloth in one such load. Much to my surprise, all the little pieces of the tissue had collected on the cloth. Wonderful timesaver!

Pat P., via email

Dear Heloise: I, like most women, am an avid user of cosmetics. I write the date I purchased them with a marker.

This allows me to judge when they should be thrown out or replaced. Lipsticks can become rancid.

It would be great if expiration dates were put on cosmetics.

Mary in The Villages, Fla.

