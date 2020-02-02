Dear Readers: Valentine’s Day is next week; time to show some love! How about my iconic heart-shaped cake? Super-simple, and a veritable feat of engineering!

Directions: Prepare your favorite cake batter. Pour half in a round pan, and the rest in a square pan. Bake according to package directions.

When the cakes are completely cool, place the square cake portion on a large platter in a diamond position. Cut the round layer in half to create two half-circles. Place the cut edge of each half to the top sides of the diamond, and voilà — a heart! Frost as you wish, using some of the frosting as a “glue” to adhere the three pieces together. Enjoy!

Dear Heloise: I keep three different-colored sponges on hand at all times. One is for washing dishes; the second is for cleaning the toilet; and the remaining sponge is for the rest of the cleaning. I never mix them.

Sponges harbor bacteria. Some people place a slightly dampened sponge in the microwave on high for about a minute to kill the bacteria. Should I be reluctant to try that?

Bret S., via email

Bret S.: According to Good Housekeeping magazine, microwaving a saturated sponge two minutes kills 99.9 percent of bacteria.

Dear Heloise: I want to recommend three things:

1. Add or have someone install additional grab bars to your tub or shower stall. Stand in the shower stall and, while washing your hair with your eyes closed [be careful if you get dizzy easily — H], picture where grab bars would help and have them installed there. Also, they should help with your getting in and out.

2. There are three-foot-long plastic grab tools that cost a few bucks and make picking up dropped items much easier.

3. A magnifying glass with battery-powered lights makes reading fine print much easier even with glasses.

Dennis in Corona, Calif.

Dear Heloise: Most of the time, glassware looks like it has a white film on it. It is not a film. Usually the glass has been etched by repeated washings in a dishwasher with strong dishwasher detergent.

It is the chemicals in the detergent that eat away at the glass. The damage is not repairable. If you care about your expensive glassware, wash it by hand.

Denise G., via email

P.S. I was a chemist before I retired.

Dear Heloise: I line my refrigerator shelves with clear plastic wrap. Makes spills and splashes no problem.

Gerri A. in Kansas

Dear Readers: Hold a comb from the arch of your eyebrow into your hairline. This is a good spot for your part to start.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.