Dear Heloise: My husband was ill for many years and from several conditions. As such, he was on a plethora of medications. At every medical interface I was asked what prescription and OTC medications he was taking. I created an Excel spreadsheet that contained all that information, plus any vitamins/supplements he took, as those also influence testing, etc. The spreadsheet included: name of drug, dose, when taken (a.m./p.m.), prescribing/recommending physician. I would print it out and hand it to the intake person. This was easier for them and for me and avoided mistakes.