Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about taking advantage of the public.

“Dear Heloise: Recently, I had a repairman out to inspect my heating system, and he came back with an estimate of how much I needed to pay to repair and replace parts. It was a little more than $1,200. I said I was going to get a second opinion, which he didn’t like, and he told me the price was good for only 24 hours, then it would go up.

“I got a second opinion, and yes, there were some repairs needed that would cost me about $89. My system is only six years old, so I couldn’t imagine how there could be such a high repair bill. Turns out, there was no need to replace so many parts.

“Why do some repair people want to take advantage of a senior citizen or women in general? I know they aren’t all like that, but I’ve encountered too many. Tell your readers to get a second opinion if the price seems too high.”

Tanya L., Ironwood, Mich.

Dear Readers: Here are some additional uses for mayonnaise:

● Remove sticker residue. Rub in a circular motion.

● Conditioner: Rub a little on your hair and leave for 30 minutes, then shampoo as usual.

● Erase water stains on wood by rubbing a small amount on the stain and letting sit overnight, then wiping up with a clean cloth.

● Rub into cuticles to soften and moisturize them.

Dear Readers: A new scam is hitting homes all over America. Your phone rings once or twice and the caller hangs up. It may have a number with your area code on your phone. Whatever you do, do not call back.

These robocalls connect you to an overseas premium-rate number that keeps you on the line with long holds and other tactics, which are designed to increase your phone bill. If you get scammed, call your phone-service provider and ask that the charges be removed.

Dear Heloise: What is considered a moderate drinker of alcohol as compared with an excessive drinker?

Pamela D., Springfield, Tenn.

Pamela D.: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims that moderate drinking for women is up to one drink per day, and up to two drinks per day for men. A drink is defined by the following:

● 12 ounces of beer

● 8 ounces of malt liquor

● 5 ounces of wine

● 1.5 ounces of 80-proof distilled liquor such as whiskey, gin, rum or vodka.

Excessive drinking for women is having eight or more drinks a week. For men, it’s 15 or more.

If you need help with a drinking problem, speak with your doctor or contact Alcoholics Anonymous in your state.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.