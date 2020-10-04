— Reader in Ohio

Dear Heloise: After family gatherings we find ourselves with small portions of various crackers, pita chips, etc. I grind them up in my blender and use them for breading pork chops, chicken or topping on casseroles. There is generally enough salt and spices for a great taste. No more waste.

— Marlene P., Riverside, Calif.

Marlene P.: Using those leftover bits of snacks for breading, etc., is a great idea.

Dear Heloise: I used to make your spiced tea and loved it in the evenings while I read a book by my fireplace. It was so relaxing for me. When we moved to a cooler climate again, I remembered how much I enjoyed those evenings, but in the move your recipe was lost. Could you reprint that for me and for people who enjoy tea?

— Rita in Nebraska

Rita in Nebraska: This is a favorite of many people and a great gift idea!

Wrap six (2-inch long) cinnamon sticks, 1 teaspoon whole cloves and a whole nutmeg in a double thickness of cheesecloth; crush with a mallet. Combine the spices with 2 cups of tea leaves, 2 tablespoons grated orange peel and 2 tablespoons grated lemon peel. Mix well. Store in an airtight container or pack into jars with tightfitting lids. When you want a cup, heat the teapot by rinsing it with boiling water and then spoon in a teaspoon of the mixture for each teacup of boiling water. Let the tea stand for two to five minutes, then strain into teacups. Enjoy!

Dear Readers: Shallots are a member of the onion family, but their flavor is somewhere between onion and garlic. Substituting regular onions or garlic for shallots won’t give you the same flavor in a recipe as shallots do. If a recipe calls for the shallots to be browned first, do so quickly. They become bitter if overcooked.

Dear Heloise: I like to make my favorite snack of yogurt a little healthier by adding fresh fruit or oatmeal for extra fiber. Sometimes I'll flavor plain yogurt with granola or honey, and occasionally put almond pieces in my yogurt.

— Summer in California

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.