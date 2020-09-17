● Cash — If you need it in a hurry, you may not be able to get at it. Put cash in an interest-bearing checking or savings account.

● Passport — In case of an emergency trip, you might not be able to get it quickly.

● Spare keys — Since you can only get into the bank during certain hours, it’s best to leave an extra house key with a trusted neighbor or family member.

● Anything illegal, combustible or dangerous — It’s probably against bank regulations.

Your bank representative will supply you with the rules and regulations of safe-deposit boxes. Read the information carefully and ask questions.

Dear Readers: Here is one way wire frauds and fake money transfers happen:

In attempts to gain access to bank accounts in the United States, scammers, primarily from other countries, will attempt to defraud good-hearted, lonely and vulnerable people who they find on dating websites.

The scammer will romance and sweet-talk someone to the point where the person drops their defenses and gives up their banking information, after a request is made for money. The scammer will impart a sense of urgency; this transfer has to happen right away. Be smart, and don’t fall for this. But if you do, don’t feel embarrassed or ashamed. Contact law enforcement.

Dear Readers: A fiduciary is a person, usually a family member, financial adviser or attorney, who has a responsibility to manage another’s monetary and business affairs, with that person’s best interests at heart.

Are you up for the task? The person you’d be representing is giving you their trust. That person may be ill, a minor, an elderly person or a disabled person … it really is a huge task and should be taken seriously.

Dear Heloise: Got lots of keys and hate sorting to find which one goes to which lock? I mark the top of the key on both sides and around the keyhole with nail polish. Different colors for every lock!

— Sharon W., via email

Dear Heloise: Why is it when a speaker is walking up to deliver a speech, the reporter says they are walking up to the podium?

One of the first things taught at public speaking organizations is: the piece of furniture that holds the speech and the microphone is called a lectern.

— Lynn S. in Penn Yan, N.Y.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.