Anyway, this is my view of the coronavirus. I believe we need to look out for one another, and in doing so we’ll come out of this time of stress and fear a much stronger nation.
— Meghan B., Wyoming
Meghan B.: Thank you for your letter. It’s not hard to see why you got an A on your report.
Dear Readers: Here are a few ways to pamper your toes:
● Never wear shoes that hurt your feet.
● Keep your feet clean and dry.
● If your feet sweat heavily, cover them with an antiperspirant.
● Don’t wear the same shoes every day.
● Baking soda sprinkled in your shoes will remove any odors that linger.
Dear Heloise: I am an avid rummage and garage-sale hunter. Would you tell your readers that before they have a garage sale or give something to charity, to go through all the pockets first? Do the same thing for suitcases or backpacks. I have found and returned to the seller keys, money and jewelry.
— Chris L., Sioux City, Iowa
Dear Heloise: What is the best way to clean off mold and fungus from a bronze memorial plaque?
— John G., Laguna Woods, Calif.
John G.: First wipe away any dirt and debris with a soft cloth. Next, scrub the bronze using a soft-bristled brush with a mild dish detergent and water or a cleaning product designed to clean bronze, found in hardware or grocery stores. Rinse and dry the plaque. Last of all, apply a thin coat of wax (one without silicone or other harsh chemicals) to the plaque, and buff it afterward. This will help protect the bronze.
Dear Heloise: What can I use on my dry, brittle nails?
— Linda W., Silver Springs, Nev.
Linda W.: Apply a heavy coat of petroleum jelly to your nails (and hands) before bedtime, and use cotton gloves to cover your hands.
Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.
2021, King Features Syndicate