Dear Readers: Here are new uses for old mailboxes:
● Paint a bright color and use at a wedding to hold wedding cards and money.
● Keep one in your garden or attached to a fence to hold garden tools such as gloves, shears, seed packets, etc.
● Drill a hole in it big enough for a bird to nest inside.
● Make a planter out of one.
Dear Heloise: A lot of people keep their medicine in the bathroom medicine cabinet. Don't do that. Any of your guests, friends of your children or relatives just need to open that door. Keep them in a safe place, such as in the bottom drawer of a piece of furniture. I do this and only sort my pills for the week in a small container that I keep in a private room.
Dear Heloise: Please remind your readers to never give their dogs corn cobs to chew on. They cannot digest them, and it could cause their death or a huge vet bill.
Dolly S.: You are so right. Ingesting corn cobs can lead to gastrointestinal obstruction in dogs, especially smaller breeds. Thank you for sharing this important point.
Dear Heloise: To keep my clothes from slipping off hangers, I have been using two-inch strips of double-sided tape to place on the top of both ends of a plastic hanger, making sure it is secure. If it adheres well, this will last for months if not years. I place both wet and dry clothes on the hangers, but I wouldn't put wet clothes on until the tape has "set" on the hangers.
Gigi B.: Good idea, but make sure the tape doesn’t harm the fabric by testing it on a hidden spot.
