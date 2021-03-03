A couple of caveats: Cut pieces into small bites to reduce choking risk. Veggies are an okay and healthy snack, but your dog could experience tummy trouble, so watch for that. And when cooking the veggies, avoid spicy seasonings, salts and sauces. Those can lead to more sour stomach.

Avoid giving the following foods to your dog: onions, garlic, tomatoes, mushrooms, avocados. Give potatoes only in very small quantities; they can lead to weight gain. Check with your veterinarian for more information.

Dear Readers: Meet Mr. Kitty. He’s one of our favorite Pet Pals. He’s getting a drink from the bathtub faucet! Owner Sharon says he probably learned this feat from his days on the street before she rescued him.

To see our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: I hardly ever buy new hand tools, yard tools, etc. I look for them at garage and estate sales. The prices are wonderful, and the quality is usually much better than today's merchandise.

— Robin R. in Texas

Dear Heloise: A foolproof way for shoelaces to not come untied: I crisscross the laces, one over the other like normal, and make the first "bunny ear." Then, instead of wrapping the other lace around the ear once, I wrap it twice and then make the second "ear," pull the lace through, and fluff out the bow.

Pretty guaranteed to last all day, and to untie, just pull like normal.

— Ainsley E. in Florida

Dear Heloise: Here's a popular dog cupcake recipe. We mix:

2 smashed bananas, ½ cup applesauce, 1 cup whole wheat flour, 2 eggs and 2 teaspoons baking powder.

Scoop into muffin cups or a silicone mold and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Frost with peanut butter. It's doggone delicious!

— Mary J. in Pennsylvania

Dear Heloise: I advise my daughter, who likes to run for exercise in the park: Don't wear your hair in a ponytail; it's too easy for someone to grab. Pin it up in a bun. Also, carry a travel-size hair spray. If you are attacked it can sting the eyes of your attacker pretty good.

— Bob G. in Fla.

Dear Heloise: I have an emergency info card that I hope I never need, but I carry with me regardless. Here's what it looks like:

Emergency information

Husband/wife: Cellphone and car info (make, model, color, license number).

Pets: names, descriptions, special needs, location, if caged.

Pet care: name, contact person, phone number.

Family doctor: name and phone number.

Closest relative: name and phone number.

Closest friend: name and phone number.

Neighbor: name and phone number.

— Susan S. in Texas

