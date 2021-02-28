Dear Heloise: My family loves seafood, and I love your Shrimp Dijon recipe. I'd like to make up a batch fairly soon but can't find the recipe. Would you reprint that one so your readers can enjoy a delicious recipe?

— Anna Y., Westlake, Ohio

Anna Y.: Here it is. You’ll need:

¼ cup butter or margarine

1½ pounds peeled, deveined shrimp

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup flour

1½ cups milk

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon pepper

1 6-ounce package cream cheese, softened

Melt butter or margarine in a frying pan, add shrimp and onions and saute for 3 minutes, but DO NOT brown. Sprinkle flour into the mixture, while thinning the mixture with milk, a little at a time to avoid lumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese until blended and warm, but do not boil. Serve over rice.

If you like this recipe and want more mouthwatering dishes to serve your family and friends, just go to Heloise.com, or you can send us a stamped (75 cents), self-addressed envelope along with $3 to Main Dishes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.

Dear Heloise: I love homemade bean soup but hate the way it can produce gas. Is there a way to reduce or eliminate that problem altogether?

— Beatrice F., Garden City, Kan.

Beatrice F.: Yes, there is a way to help that problem. Dried beans are less likely to produce gas if you soak them overnight, discard the water in which they’ve been soaked and then cook them in fresh water. You also can add a pinch of ginger to reduce the gaseousness of home-cooked beans.

Dear Heloise: I fry a number of foods, and I found that the grease can get on everything over time. While cleaning my kitchen, I found a greasy residue on top of my refrigerator. I now place newspaper or plain, brown wrapping paper on the top of my refrigerator to catch the grease that gets on everything. I can just throw the paper out and replace it with a clean new sheet. It makes housekeeping a little easier.

—Sherry A., Slidell, La.

Dear Readers: If you haven’t been to my new website, visit Heloise.com to get the latest news on cleaning and shortcuts to make housework easier and less expensive. There are recipes and more information to make your day better.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.