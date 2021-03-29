Dear Readers: Marlene D. sent a picture of her precious rescue cat Angel. Angel is a most extraordinary cat, Marlene says, and she and her husband are crazy about her. She has two marks on her back that look very distinctly like angel wings.

Angel has surrounded herself with her Valentine cards. To see our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Do you have a funny and furry friend? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: We had a mice problem at our ranch house, so it was time to get innovative. This might sound odd, but bear with me.

I took clumps of used cat litter and left it around the house, inside and out. The mice got the message (that a cat is here) evidently, because we haven't seen any mice since.

The odor was not bad to me; it can vary, of course, and may be offensive to some.

— Nancy O. in Texas

Dear Heloise: I've been following you for years and years! I believe in recycling and upcycling. Especially during the pandemic, I've received many deliveries in boxes. Rather than put them in the recycle bin, I break them down and save them until I have enough to give away. I remove personal labels and offer the boxes free on the many social media platforms.

Usually within four hours, the boxes are all gone; people always need boxes for whatever reason. I ask the people to please pay it forward.

I save the packing material for my charity resale shop owners, who are so appreciative of this material they'd otherwise have to buy.

— Vicki C. in Fredericksburg, Va.

Dear Readers: Spring is upon us, and you may be heading to the lake. Spot some ducks and want to feed them? Please don’t grab bread.

Bread does not contain the correct nutrition and calories for ducks and birds. Birds of all varieties cannot digest bread; bread in the water causes pollution; foul-smelling water and algae can kill fish and also give birds disease.

What are good foods to feed ducks? Here are some ideas: cut seedless grapes, cooked rice, birdseed, cooked peas and corn, oats and chopped lettuce.

Dear Heloise: When I buy spices and condiments, I take a magic marker and write the expiration date on the label. I also do that when I open items that only last for seven to 10 days once opened, like drinks, cottage cheese, hummus, tomato sauce, lunch meat, etc. I enjoy reading your column.

— Lorraine E., Staten Island, N.Y.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.