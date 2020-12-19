— Next, exercise. Anything to get your body moving: walking, biking, jogging, even gardening and yard work. Always check with your doctor before starting an exercise routine.

— Seek out funny things. Watch a favorite comedy film or comedy video on a video streaming service on the computer. Letting go with laughter is good for you!

— Saying “no” is a go! You don’t have to please everyone, say yes to everything, and put everyone ahead of yourself. “No” is a complete sentence. Don’t be afraid to use it.

— Yes, covid protocols are in place. But find a way to still be social. Email a friend, call a friend, mask up and visit a friend at 6 feet apart.

— Breathe and be thankful. There are always things to be thankful for: deer in the snow, soothing music, a child’s laughter or a stunning red cardinal.

We will get through this; just be patient and stay healthy and safe.

Dear Heloise: This is my dog Ollie, a happy and spry pup who turns 11 next month! She also goes by "Smalldog." I got her in December 2010.

She's been the best bud in the decade we've had together. She loves hiking all day just as much as she loves curling up by a warm fire. She actually hiked the whole Long Trail (the length of Vermont from south to north, 280 miles) with me! I am lucky to have a dog like her at my side!

— Rebecca S., via email

Dear Readers: Today is the first day of Kwanzaa, a week-long celebration popular in African American heritage. Kwanzaa is a Swahili word that means “first fruits.”

What are some of the tenets of Kwanzaa? There are seven major ones (each day of the celebration is dedicated to one principle). Let’s list them: unity, self-determination, responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Kwanzaa is a relatively new celebration, begun in California in the mid-1960s. Participants celebrate with richly colored cloths, candles, fruits and dancing. Gifts are also often exchanged. Happy Kwanzaa!

Dear Heloise: In reply to "Reader in Troy, Ohio," who asked how to arrange picture frames on a wall. As an alternative to shelves, I got a remnant of short Berber carpet to match the room and attached it to the wall to fit the area.

I attached hook and loop tape with the teeth to the back of frames, putting a strip at the top and bottom. The frames will stick to the carpet. This allows rearrangement of pictures easily.

— Brant from NOLA

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.