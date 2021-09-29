Dear Heloise: When we sold our home, I wanted to make everything as easy as possible for the new owners. I left a fresh roll of toilet paper in each bathroom and a roll of paper towels on the kitchen counter. I made certain the house was spotless. We left all warranties, garage codes and other household information on the counters and even left a list of handymen we used who charged reasonable rates. I left them the dates of garbage pickup and my phone number in case they received any packages or mail with our names on it. The new owners called to thank us for making their move-in so much easier.