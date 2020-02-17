Dear Readers: If the winter blahs are getting you down, here are a few hints to lift your spirits.

Start planning for spring/summer. Plan for a trip to go somewhere. It doesn’t have to be exotic, and in fact, it might be just a trip to a nearby town for lunch with a friend. This gives you something to look forward to doing.

Get out of the house, and go window-shopping or try a new restaurant. Call friends to chat, especially ones you haven’t seen in a while. Take a walk in your neighborhood. It’s a great way to meet new people. Exercise. Get involved with a charity you feel passionate about, or get a part-time job. Above all, stay busy.

Dear Heloise: In a recent column, I read about people wanting to live in Paris for six months. We had planned to do the same thing but in the Netherlands and learned that the maximum visit is 90 days. They need to check the immigration laws of France.

For our stay in the Netherlands, we do not have the option of leaving the country for a short visit, then returning. The same rules may be in effect in France.

Nancy I., Canton, Ohio

Dear Readers: Here is the latest scam alert: Someone calls pretending to be from your utility company and tells you your gas and electricity will be cut off due to past unpaid bills, then demands you pay your bill immediately. What should you do?

● Do not send them any money.

● Don’t tell them anything about yourself or your finances!

● Ask the caller what were your last two bill amounts or what was the reading on your meter.

● Call your local utility company, and report this fraudulent activity.

Dear Heloise: After 52 wonderful years, I recently lost my wife, thus creating the need for me having to use a needle and thread to mend clothing. Due to large fingers and unstable hands, combined with failing eyesight, threading a needle had become difficult.

To solve this problem, I found that leaving the needle in a pincushion and holding the cushion in my hand, it was much easier to thread the needle.

Additionally, when sewing thicker items such as sweatpants, using a small pair of needle-nose pliers assisted in pushing or pulling the slippery needle through the fabric.

Jim M., Lima, Ohio

Dear Heloise: On our ranch, we use a homemade solution of warm water and salt to rid our dog of fleas. We slowly pour the salt water over our dog and massage it into the dog's fur, then rinse with clean water. This is the best and cheapest flea killer there is.

Tanner H., Amarillo, Tex.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.