● Never use bleach on laminated countertops. You'll ruin them in a short time. Never use bleach on natural stone countertops, either. You'll end up removing the sealant. Both countertops do well with hot water, mild dish soap and a clean sponge. Dry off after you wash it.
● Don't use vinegar on grout. Sudsy ammonia is best for tile floors/counters/showers with grout. Vinegar will eventually eat away at the grout.
● If you want to clean your rugs, vacuum first, then use a steam cleaner afterward. However, never saturate the rug with water, or you'll end up with mold and mildew. Remember, don't use more soap than the instructions call for, or you'll end up with a soap residue. If in doubt, hire a professional to do the job.
● Got a feather duster? Throw it out. It just moves dust around. And always dust before you vacuum.
Dear Heloise: My pen leaked in my shirt pocket, and now I don't know how to remove the stain. Can you offer a hint on this one?
Thomas S.: Soak the ink spot in warm milk before ink has a chance to dry. For a dry ink stain, rub in table salt and dribble lemon juice over the salt. Repeat if you need to, but this should do it!
Dear Heloise: My brother will be entering college in the spring of 2022. So before he goes I'd like to get him a nice gift, but I don't know what he'll need or would use. Any hints on gift-giving?
Michelle M.: A dictionary or a thesaurus (or both) would certainly be useful. A gift card to a bookstore will also come in handy. An alarm clock or a backpack might be nice for him. As he gets closer to entering college, he might start to drop hints on what he needs. It doesn’t need to be expensive, just useful.
