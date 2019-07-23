Dear Heloise: There's no shortage of credit card companies offering rewards if you sign up for their card. I know it can be confusing, but if you plan to travel, chances are you'll need a credit card or two. Pick one that offers you free points for airfare, hotels or car rentals, or just plain cash. Please remember that there is no "perfect card," but there might be a card that's perfect for what you need.

Many cards offer a point for every dollar spent, but some offer two or three times the points for travel, dining at restaurants or booking with certain airlines. Some cards offer a "sign-up bonus," but only after you've reached a spending minimum.

Look for cards that have a low annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. Do not sign up for a bunch of credit cards — just a couple that suit your needs. Otherwise you might damage your credit rating.

Sydney M. in New York

Dear Heloise: For over 20 years, I've been a marriage and family counselor, and the problem that I see most often in couples is the inability to properly communicate with each other. When talking or arguing, things can get heated. The best solution is to stop talking, take time out and cool off. Set a time to resume the discussion, but make sure you're listening — really listening — to your partner when the discussion starts again. If you keep arguing over and over about the same thing but never reach a resolution, seek professional help. Uncross your arms, don't raise your voice and listen to what the other person has to say.

A Reader in Indiana

Dear Heloise: According to the Federal Trade Commission, impostor scams are on the rise. Someone may call impersonating an official from the IRS, Social Security or some other federal agency and demand payment. Many times, they use threats of fines or imprisonment if you don't pay right then, and they often request a wire transfer or a prepaid card. Say, "No!" then hang up on them. Report all fraud of this kind to the FTC at FTC.gov online.

Albert H. in Florida

Dear Heloise: My kids often get scrapes and scratches outside while playing, so I usually clean the area and cover with an adhesive bandage. The problem comes when I remove the bandage. To make it easier on all of us, I wait until bath time, and the water soaks the bandage off without any fuss.

Glenda D., Carlsbad, N.M.

Dear Heloise: When you plant a rosebush or even a single cutting from a rosebush, always put a banana peel about one inch from the root area to stimulate the growth of the rosebush. This actually feeds the plant and helps it by providing the potassium it needs.

Caylee P., Portland, Ore.

