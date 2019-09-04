Dear Heloise: When my husband and I travel, we always make sure we have our "dog tags" on. It's a chain with a tag that has our names, city, state and phone numbers, along with our blood type and date of birth, engraved on it. When we travel, I carry a card in my wallet as well with the same information on it. You never know when an accident might happen and the hospital staff will need to know how to contact family.

Joan F., Lake Charles, La.

Dear Heloise: In your recent column about cleaning cutting boards, you suggested mixing [a small amount of] bleach and vinegar in a gallon of water. Perhaps once diluted it would be a nonissue, but I can tell you from personal experience of mixing vinegar with bleach that I about killed myself, because it creates chlorine gas.

Perhaps interspersing the liquids in water first would eliminate that possibility, which I did not do when I mixed the two.

Geri Rodman, via email

Readers, Geri brings up a great point. Even diluted, it could be a danger, so be safe and don’t combine them.

Dear Heloise: You've provided some excellent hints on traveling, but there are thousands of people like me who are out driving in the city all day. I have a list of hints for "roadies" like me who are on city streets all the time:

● Keep a flashlight and an umbrella in your glove compartment.

● With your phone, take a picture of the level you parked on in a parking garage.

● Carry an emergency road kit, and make sure you have enough flares.

● Don't leave valuables in plain sight.

● Always put a parking stub in the same place in your car.

● Never allow junk, old cups or food wrappers to accumulate in your car. Keep it as clean as you can. At the end of the day, throw out all unnecessary items that clutter your vehicle.

Mike, via email

Dear Heloise: We're in our first home, and lawn care is a mystery to us. We've spent a small fortune on sod, and it's doing great, but how should we prepare for the cold months ahead?

Enid O., Frankenmuth, Mich.

Enid O.: Fall is the time to feed your lawn. First, rake out all of the summer debris of grass cuttings, dead leaves, etc., to allow the roots to get air and water. Then apply a nitrogen-rich fertilizer, using a spreader. After that, you’ll need to give the lawn a good soaking of water to a depth of about 3 to 4 inches. Remember to mulch around shrubs and young trees.

Dear Heloise: You once printed the recipe for a facial, but I don't remember exactly what to do. Would you reprint that for me?

Carolyn M., Silverton, Colo.

Carolyn M.: This is my all-time favorite treatment for my skin. Here it is:

Wash your face and make certain it is free of all oils and makeup. Next, apply honey and leave it on for three minutes, although some women feel 10 minutes is better. I gently tap my fingertips on my skin to increase the circulation. Remover the honey with a warm, wet washcloth, and be sure to use moisturizer after your facial.

