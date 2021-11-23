When you leave the hotel or motel to begin your day, use your cellphone to snap a picture of all family members and send it to each member’s cellphone. If someone becomes separated or lost, the picture can be shown to guards or police, if necessary.
You can have everyone wear the same color T-shirt or baseball cap, so it will be easy to spot a family member who has wandered off.
(Find the latest coronavirus guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.)
Dear Readers: If you are getting ready for a big family event and have realized you don’t have any silver polish to clean your silverware or silver-plated items, here are two at-home solutions that will work in a pinch. Give them a try.
1. If the silver is not badly tarnished, wash it by squirting a good dishwashing liquid onto a sponge, then rubbing. Do not use any abrasive product. Rinse thoroughly under warm water, and shine with a soft microfiber cloth.
2. To quick-clean large pieces (but never thin silver plate or antique pieces), lay a piece of aluminum foil on the bottom of the kitchen sink or a glass baking dish. Place the silverware on top, and cover with very hot water and a couple of teaspoons of baking soda. Let sit for several minutes. Rinse under warm water with a sponge, and polish with a soft cloth.
Dear Readers: As you know, many sidewalks and roads might be covered with salt or chemical de-icers that could hurt or create cracks in your dog’s paws. Try to avoid slippery spots, and when you get home, do the following right away: Wipe off your dog’s paws to remove everything your dog might have walked through. And wet a microfiber cloth with warm water and wipe any fur clean, too.
Dear Readers: We often need to put a decal on our car windows for parking or school. But when the time comes to remove it, doing so can be tough. Here’s how to get decals off.
Apply a couple of coats of household vinegar or a petroleum prewash spray over the decal. Allow this to sit for several minutes. It should be loosened. Then use a scraper to get it all off.
Dear Heloise: This is Atom, our cat, and his brother Ripley, our treeing walker coonhound.
— Alan Almanzar
Readers: To see more Pet Pals, go to heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.
2021, King Features Syndicate