● Sometimes I put half of the meat mixture in a loaf pan, then sprinkle a nice, thick layer of cheddar cheese over it and then put the rest of the meatloaf mixture over that. This is a big hit!

● I've also been known to add finely chopped jalapeños peppers for a little added "zip."

● Leftover meatloaf also makes a terrific sandwich the next day!

— Sandra in Kansas

Dear Readers: A dear friend of mine would make this recipe for our (college girlfriends) “Girls Health Weekend.” We’d request it every year! I hope you like it, too. To make it, you’ll need:

¼ pound sliced bacon or pancetta (reserve the bacon drippings)

1 onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 cups of chicken broth

1 large can crushed tomatoes

2 cups beef broth

¼ tsp. basil (dried, crushed)

¼ tsp. oregano (dried, crushed)

¼ tsp. black pepper

9 ounces of cheese tortellini

2 cans of kidney beans

2 cups fresh spinach, chopped fine

¼ cup Parmesan cheese (for garnish)

Fry the bacon and saute the onion and garlic in the bacon drippings until golden brown. Chop the bacon to add later. Next, add the chicken broth, tomatoes, beef broth, basil, oregano and black pepper and simmer. Add the tortellini, kidney beans and chopped bacon. Cook for 20 minutes. Add the spinach and cook for 10 minutes. Garnish with Parmesan cheese. If you like this one, you’ll find it and more than a dozen delicious and unique recipes in my pamphlet “Heloise’s Spectacular Soups.” To order, visit Heloise.com or send $5, along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to Heloise/Soups, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.

Dear Heloise: To remove a lettuce core, hold the head of lettuce in both hands with the core side downward. On the counter (or any solid surface), give the lettuce two or three firm raps directly on the core. Turn the lettuce over, and twist the core to remove it. Be sure you've washed your hands well.

— Catherine in Arizona

Dear Readers: Do you find making stuffed bell peppers to be a mess? Try placing the peppers in a fluted pan. It’s tall enough to keep the peppers upright, and the indentions in the pan help hold the peppers in place, which also keeps the tomato sauce from spilling out. It’s practically mess-free.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.