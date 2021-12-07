Grace: Here is a hint that works without squeezing. Mix 1 1/2 tablespoons of unflavored gelatin with 2 tablespoons of whole milk and warm over medium heat. After this mixture has cooled but is still slightly warm to the touch, apply to the skin with a paintbrush, making certain the blackheads are well covered. Let it dry, which can take anywhere from 30 to 50 minutes. Peel off, and when you do, you should peel off the blackheads.