— Miriam S., Reading, Pa.
Miriam: Try the following:
1. Fill a sink with lukewarm water and a capful of your hair conditioner.
2. Add the sweater and let it soak for 15 to 20 minutes.
3. Leave the sweater in the sink but drain the water out. Carefully squeeze the remaining water from the sweater. Do NOT rinse the sweater in clean water or wring it out. This is a very important part, so be careful.
4. Place the sweater on a clean towel and, as gently as you can, start stretching the sweater to its original size while the sweater is still wet. This might take some time. Keep it flat until the sweater is completely dry.
Dear Heloise: My husband works in an auto-repair garage, and the air has a certain amount of oil in it. He has developed blackheads that seem nearly impossible to remove without squeezing, which causes a great deal of discomfort for my husband. Any hints to remove them?
— Grace P., Nutley, N.J.
Grace: Here is a hint that works without squeezing. Mix 1 1/2 tablespoons of unflavored gelatin with 2 tablespoons of whole milk and warm over medium heat. After this mixture has cooled but is still slightly warm to the touch, apply to the skin with a paintbrush, making certain the blackheads are well covered. Let it dry, which can take anywhere from 30 to 50 minutes. Peel off, and when you do, you should peel off the blackheads.
Dear Heloise: I have liver spots on the back of my hands, and it really ages my overall appearance. What can I do to make these spots less noticeable?
— Julie L., Cheboygan, Mich.
Julie: First rub half a lemon over the spots to help lighten their appearance. Next use a vitamin C cream to soften your skin. You might want to use creams designed to fade liver spots. If you do, apply before bedtime and wear cotton gloves to bed. If you are still bothered by your liver spots, you can always use makeup to hide them.
