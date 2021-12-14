Dear Readers: During the rest of this holiday season, you still will be having large family gatherings. And your cutting board will get a workout when you prepare all those meals. Don’t forget that bacteria grows on plastic and wood cutting boards. After each use, wash and sanitize it to remove bacteria. Here’s how to do it well: Wash the board in hot, soapy water. Then soak it for two minutes in a solution of 3 tablespoons of household bleach and 1 gallon of water. Rinse and dry with a paper towel or air-dry.