Dear Readers: During the rest of this holiday season, you still will be having large family gatherings. And your cutting board will get a workout when you prepare all those meals. Don’t forget that bacteria grows on plastic and wood cutting boards. After each use, wash and sanitize it to remove bacteria. Here’s how to do it well: Wash the board in hot, soapy water. Then soak it for two minutes in a solution of 3 tablespoons of household bleach and 1 gallon of water. Rinse and dry with a paper towel or air-dry.
Dear Heloise: I read your column from Laura M. from Hillsboro, Ore., about making pancakes. I would like to share my solution. I live alone, so I don't make big batches of pancakes. I buy a box of blueberries, wash them and roll them in a tea towel to dry them as much as possible. Then I place them in a single layer on a paper towel on a cookie sheet and freeze them. After they are frozen, I put what I will need for one pancake in a plastic bag.
When I make my pancakes, I pour enough batter out for my one pancake, then put my berries on top and cover them with more batter. This might solve her problem of missing her blueberry pancakes. I hope you can use this hint. I also use this method for making banana pancakes by slicing the bananas on top of the batter.
— Nancy Hyneman, Princeton, Ind.
Dear Readers: Plastic containers are good for food storage, but they can retain a smelly odor from food. Here’s how to get rid of it. Fill the container with half household vinegar and half water. Allow this to sit overnight. Rinse thoroughly with hot, soapy water and air-dry. Store these containers with the lids off to keep them from getting a stale smell.
Vinegar is an effective product for lots of household jobs, including cleaning, deodorizing and cooking.
Dear Readers: Wild rice is the grain of a tall grass that can be found in water in North America’s Great Lakes region. It’s also known as water rice. You normally buy it mixed with white rice. Here’s how to use this chewy, nutty-flavored rice. Boil or bake it. Add onions, butter, mushrooms or sliced almonds to enhance it. Wild rice is a great accompaniment to duck and game.
