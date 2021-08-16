Dear Heloise: If you like to eat your peaches standing over the sink, with the skin on, this is not for you. But if you want beautiful slices with no waste, do this. (Note that peaches have skin, not peel, they are not a hard fruit like apples.) To easily skin a peach, bring a pot of water to a boil and fill a bowl with ice water. Drop the peach into the boiling water, turn to be sure the whole peach is covered and leave for about 30 seconds. Immediately scoop the peach into the ice water, also turning to be sure the whole peach is cooled. Have something to hold the skin and a bowl in which to slice the peach. Take the fruit from the water and, using the tip of a knife or your thumb nail, pierce the skin and peel it off! It works like magic!