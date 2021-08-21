Dear Heloise: I had to have a leak in the bathroom fixed, and while the handyman was there he told me about a neat little trick he learned from Heloise. To unclog my showerhead, he told me to fill a plastic bag with plain vinegar and soak my showerhead in it overnight. I just slipped the bag of vinegar over the showerhead and tied it on with ribbon, although you could use a rubber band. The next morning there was a noticeable difference in the power and amount of water! Such an easy idea.