Dear Heloise: When a recipe calls for eggs but does not specifically say which size to use, always assume it means a large egg. It's the standard for most recipes.

Dayna in New Jersey

Dear Heloise: As the temperature drops, I get a craving for potato soup. It's my all-time favorite. Have you got a recipe for this delight?

Lorna H., Hugo, Minn.

Lorna H.: As a matter of fact, I do have a wonderful recipe for potato soup. You’ll need:

4 medium potatoes, cubed

1 small onion, chopped

1 tablespoon shortening

1 cup water

2 cups milk

¾ teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

Cook potatoes, onion, shortening and water in a large pot until the potatoes are soft. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes. Makes about 4 servings. If you like this easy and tasty recipe, you’ll find it and many more in my pamphlet Heloise’s Spectacular Soups. To receive a copy, send $5, along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Soups, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. Remember, if you make a large pot of soup by doubling this recipe, you’ll have enough to freeze for another meal when you’re in a hurry.

Dear Readers: Here are a few hints for soup makers:

1. For cream soups, top off with a dollop of sour cream, yogurt or chopped herbs.

2. For thicker soups, add grated cheese on top before serving.

3. For clear soups, add croutons, wontons or leftover noodles from Chinese takeout.

Dear Heloise: A zester isn't just for lemons and other fruit. Sometimes I'll use my zester to add some color to a dish by running the zester along the sides of a carrot to get small pieces, which I sprinkle on top. It adds a splash of color.

Bella P., Gilbert, Ariz.

Dear Heloise: I like fruit juice, but some brands are a little too strong, so I add club soda and enjoy the flavor and the fizz. It's refreshing, lower in calories and tastes great!

Lynda in Nebraska

Dear Heloise: Once in a while a recipe may call for liquor, but it's usually only a small amount. Instead of buying a large bottle, I go to a liquor store and buy the small bottles like the ones used on an airplane. One or two mini bottles, and I have what I need at a much lower price than if I'd bought a larger bottle.

P.L. in Texas

Dear Heloise: When I make thumbprint cookies, I use a cork from a wine bottle to make the imprint. It's the perfect size, keeps my hands clean and all my cookies are uniform-looking.

Nancy W., Newport, N.H.

