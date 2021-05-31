Jean W.: Black olives won’t be at their best if not used within a week or two, so store them in a glass or plastic container, along with their liquid, and keep in the refrigerator. If you enjoy a frozen pizza once in a while, you can slice some black olives (an egg slicer works well for this) and sprinkle on top of the pizza before baking. Black olives in a salad increases the favor and looks attractive to the eye. You might want to experiment with using black olives in a number of recipes.