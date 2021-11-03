Dear Readers: It’s a trying task to get rid of melted gum from the inside of the dryer. Take these steps: Put several old towels in the dryer and turn it on to warm for a couple of minutes. This will soften the gum. Then mix 1 tablespoon of powdered laundry detergent with enough water to make a paste. Apply it with a cloth and rub over the gum inside the dryer, then wipe out. Before putting clothes in the dryer again, run it again with several damp rags to ensure that all of the gum is gone.