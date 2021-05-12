Dear Heloise: We have a lot of kids in our family, so when we all get together I knew I had to find something to keep the little ones busy. I went to a wallpaper store and got one of their old wallpaper books. When the kids come, I let them have a huge box of crayons, felt markers and colored pencils and the wallpaper book, and they stay busy for hours. This keeps them at a picnic table where we can keep an eye on them and they aren't under foot in the kitchen.