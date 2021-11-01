Dear Readers: If you are doing fall cleaning and you discover that your closets are full of old bedding that you are not using, don’t throw it out. Instead, contact your local animal shelter. Many are appreciative to have blankets, sheets, pillows, pillowcases, hand and bath towels, pet beds and bathroom rugs — as long as they are in good condition, clean and reusable. These are warm and comforting for the animals, according to the shelters. When you have your donations ready, be sure to call the animal-care center before dropping off your items. Some shelters might have specific hours when they will accept donations. When bedsheets get old or worn, besides donating them to an animal shelter, you can reuse them in other ways. Use one as a tent for a child on a rainy day, as a tablecloth for picnics, as a dust cover for furniture or for making costumes.