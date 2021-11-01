Dear Readers: Microfiber cloths are essential and effective cleaning tools that we use almost daily in our houses. And, of course, they do get dirty and need to be cleaned. Here’s how to clean them: Machine wash in warm, soapy water, but not with towels or anything that gives off lint. Do not use chlorine bleach or fabric softener with these cloths, because they will damage them. Always dry on low heat or air-dry them. Never iron, because microfiber will melt at high heat.
Dear Readers: When you are gathering items for the trash, be aware of what you are going to put into garbage bags and place into cans outside your home. People can access trash before it’s picked up, so think about what someone could find out about your family, such as financial, personal or medical information. Use these hints to prevent identity theft. Take off the labels on bottles of medication before you put empty ones in the trash, so your medical/health-care information cannot be accessed. Cut up or shred copies of your bills, so people cannot access credit card numbers or other data.
Dear Heloise: Being a car guy all of my life, I was introduced at a young age to using newspaper to clean the glass on my automobiles. Prepping hot rods for a car show involves thorough attention to the details because of the high standards of judging. Using newspaper with your favorite window cleaner gets rid of pesky water spots and leaves any kind of glass (and mirrors) with a clean and clear finish. — Chuck Kuentz, Bulverde, Tex.
Dear Readers: When you notice that furniture or chair legs are damaging beautiful hardwood floors, here are two hints on how to lessen the damage or prevent it from happening in the future. Fill those existing dents with clear nail polish or shellac. To prevent more dents, put adhesive-backed moleskin on the bottom of the chair legs. Periodically check the furniture to be sure that the nail polish is still doing its job and that moleskins are still on the chair legs.
